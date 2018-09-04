Dustin Johnson of the US hits his tee shot on the 17th hole during the first round for the 100th PGA Championship golf tournament at Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis, Missouri, USA, Aug. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/TANNEN MAURY

United States' golfer Dustin Johnson continued to lead the World Golf Ranking released on Tuesday with 10.18 average points, while compatriot Bryson DeChambeau jumped to the seventh spot.

DeChambeau jumped five positions in this week's rankings after he won the Dell Technologies Championshin on Monday.

American Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas, Rickie Fowler and Jordan Spieth came in the second, third, ninth and 10th spots, respectively.

Jon Rahm of Spain remained in his fifth place, ahead of Italy's Francesco Molinari.

Further down the rankings, Spaniard Rafael Cabrera-Bello climbed to the 29th position, while fellow Sergio Garcia fell three spots to the 30th.

The current golf rankings and points are as follows:

1. Dustin Johnson (USA) 10.18 average points

2. Brooks Koepka (USA) 10.08

3. Justin Thomas (USA) 9.53

4. Justin Rose (England) 9.30

5. Jon Rahm (Spain) 7.36

6. Francesco Molinari (Italy) 7.35

7. Bryson DeChambeau (USA) 6.94

8. Rory Mcllroy (Northern Ireland) 6.94

9. Rickie Fowler (USA) 6.66

10. Jordan Spieth (USA) 6.60