Jason Day of Australia lines up his putt on the first hole during the final round of the 2018 Masters Tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, USA, Apr. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/TANNEN MAURY

US team member Dustin Johnson watches his tee shot on the twelfth hole during Four Ball competition at the 2017 Presidents Cup between the US team and the International team at Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, New Jersey, USA, Sept. 30, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/ANDREW GOMBERT

United States' golfer Dustin Johnson continued to lead the World Golf Ranking released Monday, while Australia's Jason Day entered the top 10 list.

Having won the Wells Fargo Championship, Day jumped seven places to be ranked seventh.

Rankings beneath Day have all changed except for Patrick Reed, who stayed in 10th.

Meanwhile, Brooks Koepka of the US fell off the list to 11th, giving up his previous spot, 9th, to Hideki Matsuyama of Japan.

The current golf rankings and points are as follows:

1. Dustin Johnson (USA) 9.22 average points

2. Justin Thomas (USA) 9.14

3. Jon Rahm (Spain) 8.37

4. Jordan Spieth (USA) 8.35

5. Justin Rose (England) 7.36

6. Rickie Fowler (USA) 7.06

7. Jason Day (Australia) 6.61

8. Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland) 6.33

9. Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 6.08

10. Patrick Reed (USA) 5.54