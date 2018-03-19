US team member Dustin Johnson watches his tee shot on the twelfth hole during Four Ball competition at the 2017 Presidents Cup between the US team and the International team at Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, New Jersey, USA, Sept. 30, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/ANDREW GOMBERT

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland lines up a shot during the second round, which was delayed due to fog on Friday, of the Dubai Desert Classic 2018 golf tournament in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/MAHMOUD KHALED

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland plays a shot during the third round of the Dubai Desert Classic 2018 golf tournament in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/MAHMOUD KHALED

United States' golfer Dustin Johnson continued to lead the World Golf Ranking released on Monday with 10.31 average points, while Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy jumped to seventh place with 6.52 average points.

McIlroy, a four-time major winner, returned to the top 10 after winning the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill on Sunday, his first title since Sept. 2016.

US golfer Justin Thomas remained in second place with 9.37 average points, ahead of Spain's Jon Rahm, who held third with 8.45 average points.

Three other US golfers - Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler and Brooks Koepka - came in fourth, eighth and ninth, respectively.

The current golf rankings and points are as follows:

1. Dustin Johnson (USA) 10.31 average points

2. Justin Thomas (USA) 9.37

3. Jon Rahm (Spain) 8.45

4. Jordan Spieth (USA) 8.10

5. Justin Rose (England) 7.59

6. Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 6.87

7. Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland) 6.52

8. Rickie Fowler (USA) 6.25

9. Brooks Koepka (USA) 5.77

10. Sergio Garcia (Spain) 5.70.