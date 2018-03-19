United States' golfer Dustin Johnson continued to lead the World Golf Ranking released on Monday with 10.31 average points, while Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy jumped to seventh place with 6.52 average points.
McIlroy, a four-time major winner, returned to the top 10 after winning the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill on Sunday, his first title since Sept. 2016.
US golfer Justin Thomas remained in second place with 9.37 average points, ahead of Spain's Jon Rahm, who held third with 8.45 average points.
Three other US golfers - Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler and Brooks Koepka - came in fourth, eighth and ninth, respectively.
The current golf rankings and points are as follows:
1. Dustin Johnson (USA) 10.31 average points
2. Justin Thomas (USA) 9.37
3. Jon Rahm (Spain) 8.45
4. Jordan Spieth (USA) 8.10
5. Justin Rose (England) 7.59
6. Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 6.87
7. Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland) 6.52
8. Rickie Fowler (USA) 6.25
9. Brooks Koepka (USA) 5.77
10. Sergio Garcia (Spain) 5.70.