American Dustin Johnson hits a tee shot on the second hole during the 3rd round of the Tour Championship tournament and the FedEx Cup final at Eastlake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia, on Sept. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

United States golfer Dustin Johnson seized back the No. 1 spot in the World Golf Ranking, released Monday, while his compatriot Tiger Woods stood at the gates of the top 10, having jumped to 13th from 21st after winning the Tour Championship in Atlanta over the weekend, his first title in five years.

Johnson finished the Tour Championship on Sunday in third, behind his countryman Billy Horshel, who jumped up 13 spots to world No. 35 in Monday's ranking thanks to his strong showing at the fourth and final playoff tournament of the FedEx Cup of the PGA Golf Tour.

The new world No. 1 bumped England's Justin Rose down to No. 2 and the US's Brooks Koepka down to No. 3.

US golfer Justin Thomas retained fourth, while Francesco Molinari of Italy climbed one spot to fifth, swapping places with Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy.

Bryson DeChambeau also moved up one place to seventh, pushing Spain's Jon Rahm down to eighth, while the rest of the top ten remained unchanged.

The current golf rankings and points are as follows:

1. Dustin Johnson (USA) 10.29 average points

2. Justin Rose (England) 10.23

3. Brooks Koepka (USA) 9.92

4. Justin Thomas (USA) 9.42

5. Francesco Molinari (Italy) 7.25

6. Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland) 7.24

7. Bryson DeChambeau (USA) 6.97

8. Jon Rahm (Spain) 6.93

9. Rickie Fowler (USA) 6.75

10. Jordan Spieth (USA) 6.36