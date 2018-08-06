Dustin Johnson of the US hits from the fairway on the seventeenth hole during the final round of the 118th US Open Championship at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton, New York, USA, June 17, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/JUSTIN LANE

United States' golfer Dustin Johnson maintained the No 1 spot in the World Golf Ranking released Monday while his compatriot Justin Thomas climbed one spot to world No 2.

Thomas' new position came after winning WGC-Bridgestone Invitational on Sunday, dropping England's Justin Rose to the next spot.

Having finished sixth in the same tournament, Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland jumped to the fifth, replacing Spain's Jon Rahm, who dropped to world No 7.

Further down the rankings, Thorbjorn Olesen of Denmark jumped 17 places to world No 40 after finishing third on Sunday.

The current golf rankings and points are as follows:

1. Dustin Johnson (USA) 10.77 average points

2. Justin Thomas (USA) 9.49

3. Justin Rose (England) 8.83

4. Brooks Koepka (USA) 7.87

5. Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland) 7.37

6. Francesco Molinari (Italy) 7.27

7. Jon Rahm (Spain) 7.24

8. Jordan Spieth (USA) 6.99

9. Rickie Fowler (USA) 6.62

10. Jason Day (Australia) 6.39.