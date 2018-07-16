Cristiano Ronaldo arrives at Juventus club headquarters in Turin for his first press conference as a member of the Serie A side on Monday, July 16. EPA-EFE/ALESSANDRO DI MARCO

Cristiano Ronaldo flashes the thumbs-up as he arrives at a Turin clinic on Monday, July 16, for his medical ahead of joining Juventus. EPA-EFE/ALESSANDRO DI MARCO

Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo on Monday said that joining Serie A champion Juventus after a successful spell at Real Madrid meant moving forward.

Ronaldo signed a four-year contract with Juventus for a reported 112 million euros ($131 million), and will earn a net salary of 31 million euros per season.

"I would not say it's a backward step, always is forward. (Juventus) is a team to win, has won most recent seven Italian league titles, recently it has been in two UEFA Champions League finals. I hope to carry Juventus to the highest level," Ronaldo said during his presentation.

Ronaldo's mother, girlfriend and son, and his agent, Jorge Mendes, attended the event at Gianni and Umberto Agnelli Hall at Allianz Stadium.

Ronaldo sarcastically said that Juventus was the only offer he had, adding that the standing ovation he was given by the Italian club's fans after scoring a bicycle kick goal in the Champions League quarterfinals was "a special moment."

Ronaldo said he was eager to give his best with the new club.

"I am well focused and motivated to be able to show the Italian (public) that I am a top player. I think I have nothing to prove to anyone because numbers do not fool, but I have ambition and I love the challenges," Ronaldo said.

"After making history both in Manchester (United) and Madrid, I also want to make it here," Ronaldo said.