A unified Korean women's doubles team defeated Uzbekistan Wednesday at the International Table Tennis Federation World tour Platinum Korea Open, in Daejeon, 160 kilometers south of Seoul.

North Korea's Kim Song-i, the 2016 Olympic bronze medalist in singles, and South Korea's Suh Hyo-won, South Korea's top-ranked female player at No. 13 in the world, defeated Olga Kim and Regina Kim of Uzbekistan 3-0 (11-4, 11-5, 11-2) to reach the round of 16.

"Although we only practised on the first day of the Korea Open and before this match, we played well together. I told Song-I, "let's give it our all" and she did," Suh said as reported the ITTF website.

"This Korea Open is our first doubles, our first goal was to pass the qualification stage. Now, we want to progress step by step," Suh added.

North and South Korea have fielded four joint teams in mixed doubles and doubles at the tournament that began on Tuesday and is set to wrap up on Sunday.

On Tuesday, South Korea's Yoo Eun-chong and North Korea's Choe Il had won in a closely-fought match against Spain's Alvaro Robles and Galia Dvorak in full five games (8-11, 11-9, 8-11, 11-9, 13-11).

The two other joint pairs in the mixed doubles, Choe Il (North)-Yoo Eun-chong (South), and Jang Woo-jin (South)-Cha Hyo-sim (North), also qualified for the round of 16 on Tuesday.

The Korean unified team also saw some setbacks in the preliminary round of the Women's Doubles event with the defeat of Choe Hyon Hwa and Pyon Song Gyong by Singapore's Lin Ye and Zeng Jian (8-11, 13-11, 13-15, 11-9, 11-9).

The round of 16 matches are scheduled for Thursday.

Relations between the two Koreas - which have been technically at war for over six decades in the absence of a peace treaty after the Korean War in the 1950s - have been marked by a recent spirit of rapprochement after being strained for years over the North's repeated missile tests.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un held two historic summits earlier this year - one with South Korean President Moon Jae-in in April and the other with United States President Donald Trump in June - and pledged to work toward the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

The two Koreas have met for several high level meetings to discuss cooperation at various levels, especially sports, since Kim's summit with Moon.

The two neighbors marched under one flag at the 2018 PyeongChang winter Olympics games in South Korea, where they also fielded a joint women's ice hockey team.

They have also announced a unified women's basketball, canoeing and rowing team in the upcoming Asian Games in Indonesia in August, where North and South Korea are again expected to march under one flag.