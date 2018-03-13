A handout photo made available by the Olympic Information Service of the International Olympic Committee shows Jakub Krako (R) of Slovakia follows his guide Branislav Brozman while competing in the Alpine Skiing Visually Impaired Men's Super Combined event during the PyeongChang 2018 Paralympic Winter Games at the Jeongseon Alpine Centre in Bukpyeong-myeon, Jeongseon, South Korea, Mar. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOEL MARKLUND / HANDOUT/ EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by the Olympic Information Service of the International Olympic Committee shows Jon Santacana Maiztegui (L) of Spain and guide Miguel Galindo Garces competing in the Alpine Skiing Visually Impaired Men's Super Combined event during the PyeongChang 2018 Paralympic Winter Games at the Jeongseon Alpine Centre in Bukpyeong-myeon, Jeongseon, South Korea, Mar. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOEL MARKLUND/ HANDOUT/EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Visually impaired Spanish skier Jon Santacana along with his sighted guide Miguel Galindo won the silver in the super combined event at the PyeongChang Winter Paralympics on Tuesday.

In the first run, the Super-G, the Spanish pair clocked a time of 1:27.34 and finished third behind Slovakia's Miroslav Haraus and guide Maros Haraus, who came first, and Slovenia's Jakub Krako of Slovakia and his guide Branislav Brozman, who finished second.

Canada's Mac Marcoux and Italy's Giacomo Bertagnolli, both favorites, fell in the first descent and failed to win a medal.

In the second run, the slalom, Santacana and Galindo clocked the second best time of the run, 47.79, which earned them a silver, just 0.91 behind Miroslav and Harauss.

Russia's Valerii Redkozubov and guide Evgeny Geroev, who were competing as Neutral Paralympic Athletes, won the bronze.

Following the silver, Santacana and Galindo took their total medal tally to 6 (2 gold, 4 silver) in their fourth Paralympic Games together.

This is the second medal for Spain at the PyeongChang Paralympic Games after Astrid Fina won a bronze in snowboard cross.