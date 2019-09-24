Actors Jonah Hill and Jeffrey Wright are in talks to join the cast of the latest Batman installment, in which Robert Pattinson will play the lead role, according to a Monday report by entertainment magazine The Hollywood Reporter.

Wright, known for his role in American series “Westworld,” is vying for the role of Commissioner James Gordon, one of Batman's allies, while two-time-Oscar-nominee Hill could play one of the villains in the new film, in which the “Dark Knight” will be taking on a host of enemies.