A movie still provided by Universal Pictures of a scene from the horror-sci-fi film "Nope," featuring (from left to right) actors Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer, and Brandon Perea. EFE/Universal Pictures

Actor Daniel Kaluuya (left) and director Jordan Peele on the set during the filming of the 2002 horror/sci-fi film "Nope." EFE/Glen Wilson/Universal Pictures

The look in the eyes of actor Daniel Kaluuya in the promotional image for the hit 2017 film "Get Out" harbored a secret message: the picture awaiting viewers would reinvent the horror genre by infusing it with incisive commentary on the scourge of racism.

Five years after director Jordan Peele's debut work, the filmmaker's latest and most ambitious project to date, "Nope," is set to hit theaters Friday in the United States and further push the boundaries of an oft-maligned sub-branch of cinema.

"What's a bad miracle?" is the simple question contained in the trailer for the new film, in which Peele transports the audience to an arid California wasteland where siblings OJ and Emerald Haywood (Kaluuya and Keke Palmer) are confronted with an extraterrestrial threat.