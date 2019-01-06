Graham Arnold head coach of Australia reacts during the 2019 AFC Asian Cup Group B soccer match between Australia and Jordan in Al Ain, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 06, 2019. EPA-EFE/ALI HAIDER

Players of Jordan celebrate after scoring a goal during the 2019 AFC Asian Cup Group B soccer match between Australia and Jordan in Al Ain, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 06, 2019. EPA-EFE/ALI HAIDER

Anas Bani-Yaseen (front) of Jordan celebrates after scoring a goal during the 2019 AFC Asian Cup Group B soccer match between Australia and Jordan in Al Ain, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 06, 2019. EPA-EFE/ALI HAIDER

Jordan national soccer team shocked opponent Australia with a 1-0 win in the 2019 AFC Asian Cup Group B opener on Sunday, provisionally leading the standings.

It was Jordan defender Anas Bani Yaseen who netted the winner in minute 26 on a nice header from inside the area off a cross by teammate Salem Al-Ajalin.

Jordan, who participates in the Asian Cup for the fourth time in history, earned the first three points to lead Group B, pending the Syria vs Palestine match later in the day.

Meanwhile, Australia, who is the 2015 champion and 2011 runner-up, is in the fourth and last spot in the table with no points in its pocket.