General view of the Puerto Nariño area in the Amazon, Colombia, 31 July 2020. Efe/epa/Leonardo Muñoz

A secret hides in the depths of the Colombian Amazon: the Apaporis caiman, a species discovered in 1955 by zoologist Federico Medem.

The reptile was lost for decades before being rediscovered by biologist Sergio Balaguera-Reina, professor of environmental biology at the University of Ibagué, two years ago.