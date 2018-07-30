Mexico's Juan Barrios celebrates his win in the 10,000 meters men's race on Sunday at the Central American and Caribbean Games 2018 in Barranquilla (Colombia). EFE-EPA/ Luis Eduardo Noriega A.

Mexico's Juan Barrios finishes first at the men's 10,000 meters race on Sunday, in Barranquilla, Colombia, Jul. 29, 2018. EFE-EPA/Luis Eduardo Noriega A.

Mexican runner Juan Barrios won the 10,000 meters race Sunday at the Central American and Caribbean Games after beating Guatemala's Mario Pacay in the last 250 meters, who failed to sustain his lead.

Barrios, a two-time Pan American games winner who dominated most of the race, took home his eighth gold at the Games and the second consecutive win in 10,000 m after finishing the race in 30:7.49, beating Pacay by 2.30 seconds.

Colombia's Ivan Gonzalez won the bronze, while Venezuela's Luis Orta missed the third place by 0.25 seconds.

The event, played at the Rafael Cotes Athletics Stadium in Barranquilla, also saw the participation of Colombia's Miguel Amador, Guatemala's Alberto Gonzalez, Costa Rica's Alvaro Sanabria, US Virgin Islands' Eduardo Garcia and El Salvador's Oscar Aldana.