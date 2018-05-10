Outfielder Aaron Judge hit a home run and ended with three RBIs on Wednesday helping New York Yankees beat Boston Red Sox 9-6.
Judge (9) hit the homer in the eighth inning for the Yankees, who scored their 17th win in 18 games.
Pitcher Jonathan Holder (1-1) also shined and allowed just one hit in two-thirds of an innings and striking out a hitter.
Cuban closer Aroldis Chapman (9) made a save for New York by allowing one hit and striking out three hitters.
Chapman is now joint second in the list of MLB's best closing pitchers with 9 saves, behind Seattle Mariners' Edwin Diaz, who leads with 13 saves.
Red Sox reliever Matt Barnes didn't help matters for his team by allowing a hit and two runs in one-third of an inning.
First baseman Mitch Moreland, outfielder Andrew Benintendi and designated hitter Hanley Ramirez scored home runs for Boston.