New York Yankees left fielder Giancarlo Stanton (L) celebrates with New York Yankees first baseman Luke Voit (R) after hitting a solo home run off a pitch by Oakland Athletics relief pitcher Blake Treinen as home plate umpire Jim Wolf (L) brushes off dirt off the home plate during the eighth inning of the one-game elimination MLB Wildcard playoff game between the Oakland Athletics and the New York Yankees, at Yankees Stadium in New York, New York, USA, Oct. 03, 2018. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) is greeted by teammates after defeating the Oakland Athletics in the one-game elimination MLB Wildcard playoff game between the Oakland Athletics and the New York Yankees, at Yankees Stadium in New York, New York, USA, Oct. 03, 2018. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

New York Yankees relief pitcher Aroldis Chapman (C) is greeted by teammates after defeating the Oakland Athletics in the one-game elimination MLB Wildcard playoff game between the Oakland Athletics and the New York Yankees, at Yankees Stadium in New York, New York, USA, Oct. 03, 2018. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

New York Yankees relief pitcher Aroldis Chapman follows through with a pitch during the ninth inning of the one-game elimination MLB Wildcard playoff game between the Oakland Athletics and the New York Yankees, at Yankees Stadium in New York, New York, USA, Oct. 03, 2018. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (L) celebrates with New York Yankees left fielder Giancarlo Stanton (R) after Stanton hit a solo home run off a pitch by Oakland Athletics relief pitcher Blake Treinen during the eighth inning of the one-game elimination MLB Wildcard playoff game between the Oakland Athletics and the New York Yankees, at Yankees Stadium in New York, New York, USA, Oct. 03, 2018. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

Outfielder Aaron Judge and designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton hit two homers for the New York Yankees in the Major League Basketball Wildcard playoff round, beating Oakland Athletics 7-2 Wednesday.

The Yankees will now face the Boston Red Sox in the Fenway Park in the best of five series starting Friday.

The Red Sox have a 10-9 record against the Yankees in regular reason.

Judge (1) sent the ball to the other side of the wall in the first inning leading a runner ahead for the Yankees, who got their second straight victory in wildcard playoffs, against the pitches of Athletics' starter Liam Hendriks.

Stanton also sent the ball to the other side of the wall in the eighth inning against Athletics' relief pitcher Blake Treinen.

The victory over the mound was credited to Yankees' relief pitcher Dellin Betances (1-0) in two perfect innings.

The Athletics have lost eight consecutive postseason matches since they defeated the Yankees in Game 7 of the 1973 World Series.

Athletics responded to the four base hit attack by designated hitter Khris Davis (1) in the eighth inning against Yankees' pitcher Zach Britton.

Hendriks (0-1) in an inning took a base hit and two runs.