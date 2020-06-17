Julia Rodríguez Arévalo was appointed President and CEO of epa european pressphoto agency b.v. by the company’s General Assembly of shareholders, epa’s Supervisory Board announced on Wednesday.

Arévalo, 53, previously Deputy Foreign News Director of epa’s major shareholder Agencia EFE, told the Assembly that “epa stands for outstanding quality in visual journalism and has gained reputation and respect in the industry worldwide.”

“I am enthusiastic about this unique opportunity and feel honored to head epa,” Arévalo said.

Arévalo started her career as a reporter and photographer for EFE in the early 90’s, followed by assignments abroad as the news agency's correspondent for the former Soviet Union and the Balkans, where she covered major conflicts like the Chechen and Kosovo wars.

The incoming epa President & CEO has been Director of EFE’s bureaus in South Asia and Paraguay and has coordinated several multimedia projects from Madrid headquarters. In her capacity as Deputy Foreign News Director of EFE since April 2019, she has been the head of the NewsVista Multimedia Service, a joint project with epa.

epa’s future management team under Arévalo will include Elio Schöfer (COO), Silke Pohlmann (Head of Human Resources), and Terri A. Love (CFO), among other experienced department heads. The editorial operations are headed by the three Acting Editors-in-Chief Monika Plhal, Frank Bengfort and Gernot Hensel.

After more than 17 years of service as President & CEO of epa and over 40 years in the international media business, Jörg Schierenbeck (66) will retire from his position with effect from June 30, 2020. The General Assembly and epa’s Supervisory Board expressed their gratitude.

“Jörg has developed epa into a provider of visual news products of first rank and with a truly global reach,” said Gian Luca Zingoni of the Italian news agency ANSA in a statement for the Supervisory Board. Upon their request, Schierenbeck will continue to serve epa as a Senior Advisor.

For further information please contact: management@epa.eu

About epa:

Since its start in 1985 the european pressphoto agency has always been based on integrity, independence and responsibility.

Today's epa news photo service is based both on the broad network of epa's staff photographers all over the world and on the daily production of its member agencies, which are all market leaders in their respective countries.

epa's images reflect a continual commitment to allocate a maximum of resources to creative, unique photography producing images that speak for themselves.

The international photo service of epa is used by diverse media as well as epa's partners and shareholders worldwide. The service is managed from epa's editorial headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany, with regional editorial desks in Bangkok, Cairo and Washington, DC. From there, a timely selection of competitive images is delivered to clients all over the globe. At present the epa service offers about 2,000 new images on an average day whereas the epa archives contain over seven million images dating back to 1997. EFE

efe-epa