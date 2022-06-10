A movie still provided by Universal Studios that shows Laura Dern (center) as Dr. Ellie Sattler and Sam Neill (right) as Dr. Alan Grant during a scene from "Jurassic World Dominion," theatrically released in the United States on 10 June 2022. EFE/Universal Studios

A movie still provided by Universal Studios that shows (from left to right) Jeff Goldblum as Dr. Ian Malcolm, Sam Neill as Dr. Alan Grant, Laura Dern as Dr. Ellie Sattler, Bryce Dallas Howard as Claire Dearing, Chris Pratt as Owen Grady, Isabella Sermon as Maisie Lockwood and DeWanda Wise as Kayla Watts during a scene from the film "Jurassic World Dominion," theatrically released in the United States on 10 June 2022. EFE/John Wilson/Universal Studios

Almost 30 years after the premiere of Steven Spielberg's "Jurassic Park," the final installment of the franchise's second trilogy sees cloned dinosaurs having expanded their reach globally and come to pose a far greater threat to human beings than ever before.

"Jurassic World Dominion," theatrically released on Friday in the United States, marks the culmination of the Jurassic World trilogy that began in 2015 with "Jurassic World" and was continued in 2018 with "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom," which ends with dinosaurs roaming freely in the wilderness and suburban areas.

In this sixth installment in the franchise, director Colin Trevorrow crafts a film that will hold nostalgic appeal for older film-goers thanks to the return of Laura Dern (Dr. Ellie Sattler) and Sam Neill (Dr. Alan Grant), who reprise their roles in the first ("Jurassic Park") and third ("Jurassic Park III") films.