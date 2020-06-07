Survivors of a catastrophic1984 gas leak in India that killed thousands continue to battle for justice, 10 years after some of the accused in the horrifying disaster at a North American pesticide plant walked free with two-year prison sentences and small fines for causing negligence.

Over 5,000 people were killed in the world's worst industrial disaster on Dec.2, 1984, and the first criminal convictions from the leak at the chemical plant of Union Carbide in the central Indian city of Bhopal came more than half a century later on June 7, 2010.