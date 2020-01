A Bangladeshi worker looks for plastic bags for recycling near the Buriganga river in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 24 January 2020 (issued 29 January 2020). EPA-EFE/MONIRUL ALAM

Scientific Advisor, Bangladesh Jute Mills Corporation (BJMC) Dr. Mubarak Ahmed Khan speaks with a reporter holding a bag made out of jute, at his office in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 23 January 2020 (issued 29 January 2020). EPA-EFE/MONIRUL ALAM

People look at jute bags as they visit the Bangladesh Jute Mills Corporation (BJMC) stall during the Dhaka International Tread Fair (DITF) 2020 in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 24 January 2020 (issued 29 January 2020). EPA-EFE/MONIRUL ALAM

Bangladesh, one of the most polluted countries in the world, may have found a way out of the single-use plastics with a biodegradable packaging bag made of jute cellulose.

A stall at the Dhaka International Trade Fair has been inundated with requests from commercial buyers for the Sonali Bag as a sustainable alternative for bags made of plastic that have caused alarming pollution levels threatening human and animal health. EFE-EPA