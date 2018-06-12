Overall leader, Swiss rider Stefan Kueng (R) of BMC Racing Team, in action during the fourth stage of the 82nd Tour de Suisse UCI ProTour cycling race, over 189 km race from Gansingen to Gstaad, Switzerland, June 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/GIAN EHRENZELLER

Overall leader, Swiss rider Stefan Kueng of BMC Racing Team, celebrates with the yellow jersey after the fourth stage of the 82nd Tour de Suisse UCI ProTour cycling race, over 189 km race from Gansingen to Gstaad, Switzerland, June 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/GIAN EHRENZELLER

Danish rider Christopher Juul-Jensen of Mitchelton-Scott celebrates winning the fourth stage of the 82nd Tour de Suisse UCI ProTour cycling race, over 189 km race from Gansingen to Gstaad, Switzerland, June 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/GIAN EHRENZELLER

Denmark's Chris Juul-Jensen (Mitchelton-Scott) joined a breakaway early in Tuesday's fourth stage of the 2018 Tour de Suisse and survived to cross the finish line first.

The Dane completed the 189km from Gansingen to Gstaad in 4:35.56, 8 seconds ahead of a reduced peloton that included the race's overall leader, Stefan Küng (BMC), and the rest of the GC contenders.

Five other riders joined Juul-Jensen in breaking away from the pack shortly after the start and the group built an advantage of nearly 6 minutes over the peloton before BMC reacted to protect the yellow jersey, as one member of the lead group, including Silvan Dillier (AG2R La Mondiale), started the day just 1:23 behind Küng.

Dillier and two others in the break were caught on top of Saanenmöser, a Category 2 climb.

The contest finally came down to Juul-Jensen and Nans Peters (AG2R) and the Dane pulled away in the final 4 km to win the stage.