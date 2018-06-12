Denmark's Chris Juul-Jensen (Mitchelton-Scott) joined a breakaway early in Tuesday's fourth stage of the 2018 Tour de Suisse and survived to cross the finish line first.
The Dane completed the 189km from Gansingen to Gstaad in 4:35.56, 8 seconds ahead of a reduced peloton that included the race's overall leader, Stefan Küng (BMC), and the rest of the GC contenders.
Five other riders joined Juul-Jensen in breaking away from the pack shortly after the start and the group built an advantage of nearly 6 minutes over the peloton before BMC reacted to protect the yellow jersey, as one member of the lead group, including Silvan Dillier (AG2R La Mondiale), started the day just 1:23 behind Küng.
Dillier and two others in the break were caught on top of Saanenmöser, a Category 2 climb.
The contest finally came down to Juul-Jensen and Nans Peters (AG2R) and the Dane pulled away in the final 4 km to win the stage.