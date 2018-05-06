Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon (left) celebrates with teammate Douglas Costa (front) after the team's victory in a late-season Italian Serie A soccer match against Bologna FC in Turin, Italy, on May 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALESSANDRO DI MARCO

Juventus' Sami Khedira (right) gives his side a 2-1 lead during an Italian Serie A soccer match between Juventus FC and Bologna FC in Turin, Italy, on May 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALESSANDRO DI MARCO

Juventus players celebrate after winning an Italian Serie A soccer match against Bologna FC in Turin, Italy, on May 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALESSANDRO DI MARCO

Juventus trailed at the intermission but came back strong in the second half to defeat Bologna 3-1 here Saturday and move one step closer to its seventh consecutive Serie A title.

Brazilian winger Douglas Costa led the way for Juve in the second half at Juventus Stadium, setting up two scores and nearly executing a spectacular "rabona" goal (with his kicking leg wrapped around the back of his standing leg).

Playing without two key attacking weapons - Bosnian Miralem Pjanic and Croatia's Mario Mandzukic - the hosts lacked pace on their attacking forays in the early going.

They also were not up to par on the other half of the field, with defender Daniele Rugani fouling Bologna's Lorenzo Crisetig in the area after a mix-up with goalie Gianluigi Buffon.

Simone Verdi then proceeded to convert the penalty try at the half-hour mark to give the visitors the lead.

Juventus, however, got a huge lift when Costa was sent on at the start of the second half and started to showcase its superior talent.

The hosts' offensive pressure led to the equalizer, which came when defender Sebastien De Maio inadvertently struck the ball into his own goal while trying to clear a cross by Colombian winger Juan Guillermo Cuadrado.

Although Bologna right back Emil Krafth nearly put his club ahead again with a shot in the 59th minute that struck the post, Juve took the lead for good five minutes later when Sami Khedira scored off an assist by Costa

Argentine forward Paulo Dybala then scored the final goal of the match - and his 22nd of the Serie A season - in minute 69 after a great individual effort and assist by the Brazilian international.

With the win, Juve has 91 points, seven more than second-placed Napoli.

The Turin club could wrap up the title with two match days remaining in the season if Napoli loses on Sunday to Torino.

Juve now will turn its attention to Wednesday's Coppa Italia final against AC Milan at Stadio Olimpico in Rome.