Juventus defender Mattia De Sciglio (R) is mobbed by his teammates after scoring the winning penalty kick during a shootout against the MLS All-Stars after the second half of the Juventus against the MLS All-Stars soccer game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, 01 August 2018. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Juventus forward Stefano Beltrame (R) in action against MLS All-Stars defender Michael Parkhurst (L) during the second half of the Juventus against the MLS All-Stars soccer game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, 01 August 2018. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Juventus forward Andrea Favilli (R) is congratulated by teammate Sami Khedira (L) after Favilli scored against the MLS All-Stars during the Juventus against the MLS All-Stars soccer game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, 01 August 2018. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Juventus forward Andrea Favilli (R) scores the first goal against MLS All-Stars goalkeeper Brad Guzan (L) in the first half during the Juventus against the MLS All-Stars soccer game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, 01 August 2018. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

MLS All-Stars Alexander Ring (L) of Finland and Laurent Ciman (R) of Belgium in action against Juventus Andrea Favilli (C) during the Juventus against the MLS All-Stars soccer game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, 01 August 2018. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

MLS All-Stars midfielder Alberth Elis (L) of Honduras in action against Juventus Pietro Beruatto (R) during the second half of the Juventus against the MLS All-Stars soccer game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, 01 August 2018. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Juventus on Wednesday beat MLS All-Stars 5-3 in a penalty shootout in the annual exhibition match in Georgia, United States, after the match ended in a 1-1 tie after regular time.

The Italian champions went into the lead in the 21st minute with a goal from Andrea Favilli.

After five minutes the MLS All-Stars equalized the score with a goal from Atlanta United's Venezuelan forward Josef Martinez.

Atlanta United manager Gerardo 'Tata' Martino who coached the MLS-Alls Stars team chose to rotate his playing 11 to accommodate the 26 players he selected.

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri too brought in eight changes after half-time and two more after the 65th minute into the game.

The attacking soccer generated resulted in 17 shots on goal for the Italian champions and 16 for the MLS Stars.

In the penalty shootout Juventus scored all five with Nicolo Fagioli, Stefano Beltrame, Grigoris Kastanos, Leandro Fernandes and Mattia De Sciglio.

The MLS All-Stars could manage only three successful shootouts with goals by Graham Zusi, Yoshimar Yotun and Diego Valeri.

The match was played at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta in front of 72,317 spectators.