Juventus staged a bang-bang comeback over Tottenham Hotspur midway through the second half on Wednesday, downing the British squad 2-1 at Wembley Stadium and earning a ticket to the Champions League quarterfinals.
With the win, Juventus - the Serie A champions and a finalist in two of the last three seasons - knocked Tottenham out of the tourney before some 90,000 of the team's fans.
The teams had played to a 2-2 draw in Turin and South Korean striker Heung-min Son got Tottenham on the board first in the 37th minute, the score remaining at 1-0 by halftime.
But after play resumed it was Argentina's Gonzalo Higuain scoring the equalizer in the 64th minute for the visitors and - just three minutes later - his countryman Paulo Dybala adding another goal.
Tottenham was gobsmacked by the double whammy from the Italian squad and never quite recovered as the minutes ticked away with Juventus mounting a great defense and even created several chances to augment the score, although they did not manage to capitalize on any of them.
Before the match, a minute of silence was observed by players and fans in memory of Italian soccer player Davide Astori, who died unexpectedly last Sunday.