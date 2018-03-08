Paulo Dybala of Juventus FC (L) and Tottenham Hotspur's Jan Vertonghen in action during the UEFA Champions League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Juventus at Wembley Stadium, London, UK, Mar. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

Juventus Gonzalo Higuain celebrates scoring a goal during the UEFA Champions League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Juventus in Wembley stadium in London, UK, Mar. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane (L) and Giorgio Chiellini (R) of Juventus FC in action during the UEFA Champions League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Juventus at Wembley Stadium, London, UK, Mar. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane (L) and Giorgio Chiellini (R) of Juventus FC in action during in the UEFA Champions League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Juventus in Wembley stadium in London, UK, Mar. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

Juventus' Gianluigi Buffon celebrates after their 2-1 victory in the UEFA Champions League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Juventus in Wembley stadium in London, UK, Mar. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Juventus' Gianluigi Buffon (C) and teammates celebrate after their 2-1 victory in the UEFA Champions League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Juventus in Wembley stadium in London, UK, Mar. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Juventus staged a bang-bang comeback over Tottenham Hotspur midway through the second half on Wednesday, downing the British squad 2-1 at Wembley Stadium and earning a ticket to the Champions League quarterfinals.

With the win, Juventus - the Serie A champions and a finalist in two of the last three seasons - knocked Tottenham out of the tourney before some 90,000 of the team's fans.

The teams had played to a 2-2 draw in Turin and South Korean striker Heung-min Son got Tottenham on the board first in the 37th minute, the score remaining at 1-0 by halftime.

But after play resumed it was Argentina's Gonzalo Higuain scoring the equalizer in the 64th minute for the visitors and - just three minutes later - his countryman Paulo Dybala adding another goal.

Tottenham was gobsmacked by the double whammy from the Italian squad and never quite recovered as the minutes ticked away with Juventus mounting a great defense and even created several chances to augment the score, although they did not manage to capitalize on any of them.

Before the match, a minute of silence was observed by players and fans in memory of Italian soccer player Davide Astori, who died unexpectedly last Sunday.