Mario Mandzukic (R) of Juventus puts the ball past Valencia goalkeeper Neto during a Champions League match on Tuesday, Nov. 27, in Turin, Italy. EFE-EPA/Andrea Di Marco

Valencia's Mouctar Diakhaby (C) heads the ball during a Champions League match against Juventus on Tuesday, Nov. 27, in Turin, Italy. EFE-EPA/Andrea Di Marco

Juventus players celebrate their victory over Valencia in a Champions League match on Tuesday, Nov. 27, in Turin, Italy. EFE-EPA/Alessandro Di Marco

Juventus had to work hard here Tuesday for a 1-0 win against a tenacious Valencia side in a Champions League Group H match.

The victory guarantees that Juve (12 points) will advance to the knockout stage along with Manchester United (10), though the order of the finish won't be decided until the sixth and final match of the group stage.

Valencia - 5 points - and BSC Young Boys, with just a point, are out of contention, though the Spanish club will go on to the Europa League.

Despite stressing defense, the visitors had the best scoring chance of the first half, a Mouctar Diakhaby header off a corner that forced an astounding save from Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny.

The Bianconeri dialed up the pressure in the second half, but continued to struggle to penetrate the Valencia defense until the 59th minute, when Cristiano Ronaldo produced a bit of magic to get free in the area and direct a cross to Mario Mandzukic at the far post for the easy goal.

Diakhaby appeared to equalize for Valencia a minute later on a set piece until the goal was disallowed for an offensive hand ball.