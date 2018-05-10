Juventus' Medhi Benatia (No. 4) scores a goal against AC Milan during the Coppa Italia final on Wednesday, May 9, at Rome's Stadio Olimpico. EFE-EPA/ANGELO CARCONI

AC Milan captain Leonardo Bonucci reacts after his team lost 4-0 to Juventus in the Coppa Italia final on Wednesday, May 9, at Rome's Stadio Olimpico. EFE-EPA/ANGELO CARCONI

Juventus players celebrate with coach Massimiliano Allegri after winning defeating AC Milan in the Coppa Italia final on Wednesday, May 9, at Rome's Stadio Olimpico. EFE-EPA/ANGELO CARCONI

Italian Senate president Maria Elisabetta Alberti presents the Coppa Italia trophy to Juventus after their victory over AC Milan in the final on Wednesday, May 9, at Rome's Stadio Olimpico. EFE-EPA/ANGELO CARCONI

Juventus celebrate their victory over AC Milan in the Coppa Italia final on Wednesday, May 9, at Rome's Stadio Olimpico. EFE-EPA/RICCARDO ANTIMIANI

Juventus pounded AC Milan 4-0 here Wednesday to hoist the Coppa Italia for the fourth consecutive year and the 30th time in all.

The Bianconeri are also on the verge of clinching their seventh successive Serie A title, needing only one point from their final two matches to be assured of besting second-place Napoli.

Juve coach Massimiliano Allegri surprised many by leaving Gonzalo Higuain out of the starting line-up in favor of Mario Mandzukic, flanked by Douglas Costa and Paulo Dybala.

Milan's Gennaro Gattuso, meanwhile, stuck with his usual attacking trio of Hakan Calhanoglu, Suso Fernandez Saez and Patrick Cutrone, who leads the team in scoring with 16 goals.

Each of the five previous one-match title showdowns between AC Milan and Juventus were decided in extra time or on penalties and Wednesday's relatively uneventful first half in front of 65,000 people at Rome's Stadio Olimpico pointed toward a similar outcome.

Instead, Juve dialed up the intensity after the restart, taking a 1-0 lead in the 55th minute as Mehdi Benatia headed-in Miralem Pjanic's corner.

Disheartened, Milan went on to concede two more goals in the space of minutes just after the hour mark.

Milan keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma reacted too late to stop Douglas Costa's shot from the edge of the box in the 61st. Two minutes later, Benatia got his second of the night to make it 3-0 for Juve.

Nikola Kalinic, who came on as a sub for Cutrone, only made things worse for Milan with an own goal in the 74th minute.