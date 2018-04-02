Juventus' players during the soccer team's training session at the Juventus' sportive center in Vinovo, near Turin, Italy, on April 02, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALESSANDRO DI MARCO

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri with players Douglas Costa (L) and Paulo Dybala during the soccer team's training session at the Juventus' sportive center in Vinovo, near Turin, Italy, on April 02, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALESSANDRO DI MARCO

Juventus' midfielder Juan Cuadrado during the soccer team's training session at the Juventus' sportive center in Vinovo, near Turin, Italy, on April 02, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALESSANDRO DI MARCO

Juventus defender Alex Sandro and midfielder Mario Mandzukic took part in group training on Monday, the last session prior to the Champions League match against Real Madrid.

Juventus is to host title holder Real Madrid on Tuesday in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals in Turin, northern Italy.

Both Sandro and Mandzukic missed their side's Serie A win over Milan on Saturday due to physical issues.

Sandro suffered a muscle problem in late March while at the camp of his Brazilian national team, while Mandzukic had discomfort in Friday's training with Juventus.

Midfielder Juan Guillermo Cuadrado also exercised on Monday, after he appeared against Milan following a months-long absence due to a pubic injury that forced him to undergo a surgery on Jan. 30.

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri is expected to announce his squad for the Real Madrid clash in the coming hours.