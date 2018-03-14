Juventus's Gonzalo Higuain (L) scores the 1-0 goal during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Juventus FC and Atalanta BC at Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy, March 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALESSANDRO DI MARCO

Juventus' Blaise Matuidi celebrates scoring during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Juventus FC and Atalanta BC at Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy, March 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALESSANDRO DI MARCO

Juventus's Paulo Dybala (L) in action during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Juventus FC and Atalanta BC at Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy, March 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALESSANDRO DI MARCO

Juventus's Douglas Costa (C) in action during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Juventus FC and Atalanta BC at Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy, March 14, 2018. EPA/ALESSANDRO DI MARCO

Juventus's Paulo Dybala (R) and Atalanta's Merten de Roon (L) in action during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Juventus FC and Atalanta BC at Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy, March 14, 2018. EPA/ALESSANDRO DI MARCO

Juventus's Gonzalo Higuain celebrates scoring during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Juventus FC and Atalanta BC at Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy, March 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALESSANDRO DI MARCO

Juventus bolstered their lead in Serie A with a 2-0 win here Wednesday against Atalanta in a match originally scheduled for Feb. 25.

The triumph lifts Juve to 74 points from 28 matches, four more than Napoli in what has become a two-team race for the title, while Atalanta sit eighth in the table with 41 points.

The visitors played well until the 29th minute, when Juve's Douglas Costa exploited an offensive giveaway to mount a furious counter that ended with a goal by Gonzalo Higuain.

Atalanta pressed hard for the equalizer in the second half only to see their options narrowed in the 79th minute as Gianluca Mancini was sent off after picking up a pair of yellow cards in the space of 30 seconds for fouls against Higuain and Giorgio Chiellini.

It took the hosts just two minutes to capitalize on the man advantage with a goal by Blaise Matuidi to settle the matter.