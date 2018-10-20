Juventus' Mario Mandzukic (R) and Genoa's Christian Kouame in action during an Italian Serie A soccer match at Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy, 20 October 2018. EPA-EFE/ALESSANDRO DI MARCO

Juventus's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after giving his team a 1-0 lead during an Italian Serie A soccer match against Genoa at Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy, 20 October 2018. EPA-EFE/ALESSANDRO DI MARCO

Genoa's Daniel Bessa (R) celebrates with teammates after scoring the 1-1 equalizer during an Italian Serie A soccer match against Juventus FC at Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy, 20 October 2018. EPA-EFE/ALESSANDRO DI MARCO

Juventus' Mario Mandzukic (L) and Genoa's Cristian Romero in action during an Italian Serie A soccer match at Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy, 20 October 2018. EPA-EFE/ALESSANDRO DI MARCO

League-leading Juventus settled for a 1-1 home draw here Saturday against 10th-place Genoa, a result that snapped its winning streak to start the Italian-league season.

The seven-time defending Serie A champions, who reached a 100-million-euro ($115-million) transfer deal with Real Madrid for 33-year-old Portuguese superstar forward Cristiano Ronaldo in the offseason, had begun their 2018-2019 campaign with eight straight victories.

The Turin-based club went ahead in the first half at Allianz Stadium on a goal in the 18th minute by Ronaldo, but a lack of intensity over the rest of the match proved costly when Genoa's Daniel Bessa scored the equalizer in the 67th minute.

Despite the draw, Juve remains in the Serie A top spot with 25 points, four ahead of second-place Napoli, which defeated Udinese 3-0 in Matchday 9 of 38 action on Saturday.

Juve had won 10 straight games overall to begin the 2018-2019 season, including two consecutive wins at the start of its Champions League campaign.

The club will try to make it three straight victories when it takes on Manchester United at Old Trafford on Tuesday in Group H action in Europe's premier club soccer competition.