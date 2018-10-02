Paulo Dybala scored all three goals here Tuesday as Juventus dominated Young Boys 3-0 in a Group H Champions League contest with home team superstar Cristiano Ronaldo watching from the stands.
The Portugal international was serving a one-match suspension after picking up a straight red card in Juve's 2018-2019 Champions opener against Valencia.
Dybala, who didn't play in the Valencia match, made the most of the opportunity against the Swiss side with his first-ever Champions League triple.
The Argentine put Juventus on the board in the 5th minute, transforming a deep ball from Leonardo Bonucci to make it 1-0.
Scoring opportunities were plentiful against a troubled Young Boys defense, yet the second goal didn't come until the 33rd minute as Dybala exploited a poor clearance by visiting keeper David von Ballmoos to tuck the ball inside the far post for the 2-0.
After hitting the post in the 48th minute, Dybala completed the hat trick with 20 minutes left.
Any lingering hopes for a Young Boys response evaporated in the 78th minute when the visitors went down to 10 men with the expulsion of Mohamed Ali Camara after he picked up a second yellow card.
The victory brings Juventus to 6 points from two matches and exclusive possession of the top spot in Group H pending the outcome of Tuesday's clash between Manchester United and Valencia.
Young Boys remain without a point or even a goal.