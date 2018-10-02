Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo, serving a one-match suspension, watches from the stands as his team battles Young Boys in a Champions League contest on Tuesday, Oct. 2, in Turin, Italy. EFE-EPA/ALESSANDRO DI MARCO

Young Boys forward Guillaume Hoarau (L) takes a shot on goal during a Champions League match against Juventus on Tuesday, Oct. 2, in Turin, Italy. EFE-EPA/Peter Schneider

Juventus forward Paulo Dybala (in white) scores a goal against Young Boys during a Champions League match on Tuesday, Oct. 2, in Turin, Italy. EFE-EPA/ANDREA DI MARCO

Paulo Dybala scored all three goals here Tuesday as Juventus dominated Young Boys 3-0 in a Group H Champions League contest with home team superstar Cristiano Ronaldo watching from the stands.

The Portugal international was serving a one-match suspension after picking up a straight red card in Juve's 2018-2019 Champions opener against Valencia.

Dybala, who didn't play in the Valencia match, made the most of the opportunity against the Swiss side with his first-ever Champions League triple.

The Argentine put Juventus on the board in the 5th minute, transforming a deep ball from Leonardo Bonucci to make it 1-0.

Scoring opportunities were plentiful against a troubled Young Boys defense, yet the second goal didn't come until the 33rd minute as Dybala exploited a poor clearance by visiting keeper David von Ballmoos to tuck the ball inside the far post for the 2-0.

After hitting the post in the 48th minute, Dybala completed the hat trick with 20 minutes left.

Any lingering hopes for a Young Boys response evaporated in the 78th minute when the visitors went down to 10 men with the expulsion of Mohamed Ali Camara after he picked up a second yellow card.

The victory brings Juventus to 6 points from two matches and exclusive possession of the top spot in Group H pending the outcome of Tuesday's clash between Manchester United and Valencia.

Young Boys remain without a point or even a goal.