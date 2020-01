South Korean boy group Super Junior poses for a photo at the 32nd Gold Disk Awards in Goyang, just west of Seoul, South Korea, 11 January 2018. EPA-EFE/YONHAP

Korean K-pop boy band Super Junior perform during the closing ceremony of the Asian Games 2018 at the Gelora Bung Karno Main Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia, 02 September 2018. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM

Korean K-pop boy band Super Junior perform during the closing ceremony of the Asian Games 2018 at the Gelora Bung Karno Main Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia, 02 September 2018. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

Korean K-pop boy band Super Junior perform during the closing ceremony of the Asian Games 2018 at the Gelora Bung Karno Main Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia, 02 September 2018. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

South Korean K-pop boy band Super Junior will release its ninth album’s last repackaged installment later this month, label SM Entertainment announced Tuesday.

“Timeless” – the third and last part of a series for which the first installment “Time_Slip” came out in October – will be released Jan. 28 and feature a “new music style” that the band has never performed, the label said. EFE-EPA