Members of South Korean boy band 'Bangtan Boys, BTS' pose as they arrive for the 34th annual Golden Disk Awards ceremony at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul, South Korea, 05 January 2020. EPA-EFE/KIM HEE-CHUL

Members of the K-pop group BTS pose before performing at the SBS Gayo Daejeon festival at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul, South Korea, 25 December 2019. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

South Korean boyband BTS launched a collaborative art project with London's Serpentine Gallery that will connect artists across disciplines globally ahead of their latest album launch.

The band announced the ambitious art project Tuesday at a video conference hosted by the Serpentine where several curators unraveled the free exhibitions fans can enjoy ahead of the release of Map of the Soul: 7 on 21 February.