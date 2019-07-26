Local Turkana men carry firewoods on their heads near a shop participating in Dalili, a smartphone app developed by the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) that enables refugees and locals to find best prices available among participating shops, in Kakuma Refugee Camp, Turkana county, northern Kenya, 24 June 2019. EFE/EPA/DAI KUROKAWA

Local Turkana women buy camel meat at a shop participating in Dalili, a smartphone app developed by the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) that enables refugees and locals to find best prices available among participating shops, in Kakuma Refugee Camp, Turkana county, northern Kenya, 24 June 2019. EFE/EPA/DAI KUROKAWA

A man shows Dalili, a smartphone app developed by the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) that enables refugees and locals to find best prices available among participating shops, in Kakuma Refugee Camp, Turkana county, northern Kenya, 24 June 2019. EFE/EPA/DAI KUROKAWA

Refugee boys from South Sudan work in a flour mill in Kalobeyei settlement, near Kakuma Refugee Camp in Turkana county, northern Kenya, 24 June 2019. EFE/EPA/DAI KUROKAWA

Local Turkana women sell goods on the street in Kalobeyei settlement, adjacent to Kakuma Refugee Camp in Turkana county, northern Kenya, 26 June 2019. EFE/EPA/DAI KUROKAWA

A local Turkana worker stands on top of bags of rice donated to the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) by South Korea at a warehouse in Kakuma Refugee Camp in Turkana county, northern Kenya, 24 June 2019. EFE/EPA/DAI KUROKAWA

A South Sudanese refugee boy looks on as he awaits his turn during a health checkup in Kakuma Refugee Camp, Turkana county, northern Kenya, 25 June 2019. EFE/EPA/DAI KUROKAWA

A local Turkana man look on in front of a dam constructed to help refugees and locals in agriculture and livestocks in Kalobeyei, adjacent to Kakuma Refugee Camp in Turkana county, northern Kenya, 25 June 2019. EFE/EPA/DAI KUROKAWA

Local Turkana women working with the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) look on in front of a dam constructed to help refugees and locals in agriculture and livestocks in Kalobeyei, adjacent to Kakuma Refugee Camp in Turkana county, northern Kenya, 25 June 2019. EFE/EPA/DAI KUROKAWA

Local Turkana men sit on the street near a shop participating in Dalili, a smartphone app developed by the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) that enables refugees and locals to find best prices available among participating shops, in Kakuma Refugee Camp, Turkana county, northern Kenya, 24 June 2019. EFE/EPA/DAI KUROKAWA

Local Turkana men stand next to a dam constructed to help refugees and locals in agriculture and livestocks in Kalobeyei settlement, adjacent to Kakuma Refugee Camp in Turkana county, northern Kenya, 25 June 2019. EFE/EPA/DAI KUROKAWA

A woman of Turkana tribe, who are traditionally nomadic pastoralists, picks cowpea leaves in a farm that harvests water from the dam constructed to help refugees and locals in agriculture and livestocks in Kalobeyei, adjacent to Kakuma Refugee Camp in Turkana county, northern Kenya, 25 June 2019. The area saw some 100 cases of scurvy in 2017. EFE/EPA/DAI KUROKAWA

A South Sudanese refugee girl looks at her family's small hydroponic farm in an enclosure in Kalobeyei settlement, adjacent to Kakuma Refugee Camp in Turkana county, northern Kenya, 26 June 2019. EFE/EPA/DAI KUROKAWA

Young refugee girls from Somalia walk in front of a shop participating in Dalili, a smartphone app developed by the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) that enables refugees and locals to find best prices available among participating shops, in Kakuma Refugee Camp, Turkana county, northern Kenya, 24 June 2019. EFE/EPA/DAI KUROKAWA

A refugee boy from South Sudan reacts in his shack in Kalobeyei settlement, near Kakuma Refugee Camp in Turkana county, northern Kenya, 24 June 2019. EFE/EPA/DAI KUROKAWA

Spending their lives in dusty streets named after international cities like New York, Hong Kong or Mexico, the inhabitants of Kakuma have been devising new ways of doing business and harnessing new tech in order to sustain themselves in what is perhaps the world’s most cosmopolitan refugee camp.

Located on an arid, remote plain in Kenya’s northwestern county of Turkana, Kakuma was built in 1992 to accommodate the “lost boys of Sudan,” some 20,000 minors who fled during Sudan’s second civil war (1983-2005).

Extreme poverty reigns over the practically deserted region, inhabited by the Turkana tribe, whose men herd goats and camels along pebbled routes and ravines in search of water and foliage, vital for their survival.

Just 120 kilometers away, beyond the distant mountains that merge into the sky, the faint sound of conflict that has ravaged South Sudan since 2013 can be heard. The majority of the camp’s 148,000 residents hail from there.

Kakuma is an enormous collection of shacks made of clay bricks and topped with sheet metal roofs, taking up a space equivalent to about 1,200 soccer pitches.

Living in the vast camp alongside those from South Sudan are people from over 20 other African nations, something that has led to a melting pot of cultures and languages.

Many residents hope to obtain the legal right to remain in Kenya, or to be sent to a third country. But these processes can go on for years.

“We don’t know when we’re going to leave,” James Akeich, a 37-year-old who arrived from South Sudan in 2002, tells Efe. “We can’t go anywhere because we don’t have travel documents or any freedom.”

“We’re supposed to be relocated to Canada or the United States but nothing has happened,” he adds, lamenting the camp’s lack of security owing to attacks carried out by the Turkana people. “You can’t leave home after seven in the evening.”

When asked if he would consider returning to South Sudan he roundly rejects the idea.

OVER 3,000 RETAILERS

Despite the uncertainty tormenting their lives, many inhabitants of the fourth-most populous refugee camp in the world have managed to find reasonable success by opening businesses with the help of the UN’s World Food Program and other organizations.

The labyrinth of dusty alleyways that criss-cross the camp are abuzz with lively markets selling red onions, bananas, firewood, cooking oil and colorful sandals.

“We have up to 3,000 retailers in the camp. We train them in good practices and financial management,” Philomena Wanyama of the WFP explains.

It might not look it at first glance, but this vibrant informal economy is worth at least $16.5 million, according to a 2018 study by the International Finance Corporation.

It’s a surprising, if not “conservative” figure, according to the IFC, when taking into account that the refugees cannot, under Kenyan law, work or run a business outside Kakuma.

Every refugee is provided with an electronic coupon worth four dollars a month under the WFP initiative, Bamba Chakula, meaning “get your food” in Swahili. These coupons can be redeemed at stalls in the camp on items not included in the monthly rations, like meat, milk, fruit and vegetables.

NEW WAYS OF DOING BUSINESS

The latest technology to land in the hands of Kakuma’s traders is the Dalili app (“my guide” in Arabic), which can be downloaded to smartphones and is currently only available in Kenya and Lebanon.

“57 percent of Kakuma residents have a smartphone,” according to Wanyama, and users recharge their devices with electricity generated from solar panels at the camp.

Dalili allows shopkeepers to advertise their prices and distribution reach in Arabic, Swahili, English and Somali, opening up new possibilities to consumers who can access the best deals without even leaving their homes.

“I’m a big fan of Dalili,” says Halima, a young Somali woman who fled the war in her home country 10 years ago. “It’s changed life in Kakuma. It helps those of us who have to walk a long way,” to do food shopping.

Her compatriot Hassan Alioma sits a few meters away on a bench, under the metal roof of a makeshift social center. She owns a store she named “Sarmaan” after her hometown.

“Most of my clients are Sudanese. They come a long way because the prices are good,” says Alioma, getting her phone out of her bag to open the app on which she is able to see prices for goat meat and omena, a tiny sun-dried fish.

NO LIFE

There is less optimism in the Ethiopian part of the camp, whose market is dotted with small tin shops and fenced enclosures. “Boda-boda” motorcycle taxis zip around at full speed.

"Come in, come in and have a coffee,” says 49-year-old Solomon Alemu from Addis Ababa, who owns the Habesha hotel refreshment stand.

“Nobody comes for coffee. Customers with money leave to seek asylum in other countries. Here only the survivors are left,” Solomon says. Back in Ethiopia he used to own a supermarket, but he was forced to leave it behind in the post-electoral violence that gripped his country in 2005.

“I was arrested, but I managed to escape,” he recalls. “I left a daughter there, who is now 23 years old.”

The last time they spoke was three years ago, he says. “I don’t want her to come here. To do what? This place is desolate.”

“This is no life,” resolves Solomon.

“I met my wife here four years ago. I have a 19-month-old daughter and a baby on the way,” the cafe owner says.

FROM WASTELAND TO OASIS

Not far from Solomon’s place, Andrew Deng, 41, is taking care of his beans, spinach and peppers, growing in a modest greenhouse - part of a pilot project that promotes hydroponic agriculture, which involves growing crops in nutrient-enriched water instead of soil.

“People are really pleased,” says Deng, because having crops means having a supply of vegetables, which in turn helps avoid scurvy, a disease caused by a lack of Vitamin C.

“In 2017, 98 people suffered from scurvy here,” the farmer, whose harvest can sustain about 40 people for a year, says.

Water scarcity in one of the driest, hottest regions of Kenya is the “main challenge” for farmers at the camp, according to Deng, but a solution was found in the adjacent Kalobeyei settlement, which opened in 2016 in response to overcrowding at Kakuma. There are about 40,000 refugees living in Kalobeyei.

The WFP has built a reservoir capable of storing 30,000 cubic meters of water to irrigate a three-hectare farming area, transforming a wasteland into somewhat of an oasis.

The reservoir, which is almost full, is surrounded by terraces on which 300 farmers (150 refugees and 150 Turkana locals) grow their crops as part of a project to generate economic opportunities and encourage both communities to integrate.

But as head of WFP programs in Kakuma, Samal Lokuno, points out, the refugees find themselves in a better economic situation than the local population because they receive humanitarian assistance, something which has stoked tensions.

Riziki Sincobakwire, a 43-year-old from the Democratic Republic of Congo, grows crops around the reservoir with gusto. “I worked the land in Burundi,” she says, having fled in 2016 owing to the violence unleashed after the president announced he was running for a third term in office.

“And here I’ve learned new techniques,” she adds.

“I plant beans, peppers, watermelons, cabbages and spinach. I used to sell the excess but I opened a restaurant a short time ago and I also use it for cooking,” she says, standing in her vegetable patch, whose fresh greens have revived the brown barren land.

She is able to grow enough to feed her family of 10 children and her husband.

INGENUITY IN THE FACE OF ADVERSITY

Many of the refugees lack the necessary capital to open a business in Kalobeyei or Kakuma, like Patrick Aksante, 27, who is from DR Congo and has a degree in communications.

He arrived in Turkana in 2016 after his father was killed in Congo’s South Kivu province, where armed groups are active. Aksante wants to start a radio station to inform and entertain the refugees.

He needs some equipment if he is to conquer the radio waves but has already resolved the issue of there not being any electricity, he tells Efe at the Kalobeyei Volunteer Center, where a group of soccer fans are avidly following an Africa Cup of Nations match on TV.

“I can generate electricity with sweet potatoes!” he says, showing a photograph of his unusual invention: several of the vegetables connected to a multimeter with cables.

Aksante’s “vision” is to guarantee that the refugees are valued in society, a dream that the 188,000 inhabitants of Kakuma and Kalobeyei hope to make a reality someday. EFE-EPA

pa/sh/ja/jt