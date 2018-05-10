Romania's Simona Halep in action during her women's quarter finals match against Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova at the Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament in Caja Magica, Madrid, Spain, May 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARISCAL

Czech Karolina Pliskova in action against Romanian Simona Halep during their Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament quarter final match at Caja Magica in Madrid, Spain, May 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/Mariscal

Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova reacts during her women's quarter finals match against Romania's Simona Halep at the Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament in Caja Magica, Madrid, Spain, May 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARISCAL

Czech Karolina Pliskova, the tournament's sixth seed, on Thursday stunned Romanian world No. 1 Simona Halep 6-4, 6-3 in the quarterfinals of the Madrid Open, halting Halep's winning streak in the tournament at 15 matches.

Halep is one of only three female players to win the Madrid Open title twice, in 2016 and 2017, following the United States Serena Williams (2012 and 2013) and Czech Petra Kvitova (2011 and 2015).

But Halep's bid for a third crown in a row was denied by Pliskova, who needed 69 minutes to avenge her twin sister Kristyna, who was knocked out by Halep in the previous round.

Pliskova, a former world No. 1, is scheduled to play against either her countrywoman Petra Kvitova or Russia's Daria Kasatkina for a place in the final.

Despite being knocked out, Halep will continue leading the WTA rankings, to be issued on Monday, for the 28th week, as Halep's rival Dane Caroline Wozniacki was defeated by Holland's Kiki Bertens on Wednesday.