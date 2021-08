People plant saplings as part of Prime Minister Imran Khan's Clean and Green Pakistan campaign to plant 10 billion trees in the country, during Independence Day celebrations in Peshawar, Pakistan, 14 August 2021. EFE/EPA/ARSHAD ARBAB

An Indian vendor displays the national flags and tricolour merchandise for sale at a market ahead of the Independence Day celebrations in Kolkata, Eastern India, 13 August 2021. EFE/EPA/PIYAL ADHIKARY

A Kashmiri woman walks past as Indian paramilitary soldiers stand guard during a surprise cordon and search operation (CASO) as security has been beefed up ahead of Indian Independence Day in the City Centre in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 14 August 2021. EFE/EPA/FAROOQ KHAN

An Indian policeman stands guard during a surprise cordon and search operation (CASO) as security has been beefed up ahead of Indian Independence Day in the City Centre in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 14 August 2021. EFE/EPA/FAROOQ KHAN

India and Pakistan approach the 75th year of their independence with fault lines, including Kashmir, that has plagued their ties and evaded peace in the volatile region.

It also marks 75 years of India-Pakistan partition along religious lines in the aftermath of their freedom from British rule that resulted in one of the bloodiest tragedies in human history, leaving up to a million people dead as Hindus and Muslims bayed for each other's blood in 1947. EFE

