Muslim faithfuls offer prayers at the Jamia Masjid, the grand mosque of Srinagar, India, 04 March 2022. EFE/EPA/FAROOQ KHAN

Women offer prayers at the Jamia Masjid, the grand mosque of Srinagar, India, 04 March 2022. EFE/EPA/FAROOQ KHAN

Muslim faithfuls offer prayers at the Jamia Masjid, the grand mosque of Srinagar, India, 04 March 2022. EFE/EPA/FAROOQ KHAN

People leave after offering prayers at the Jamia Masjid, the grand mosque of Srinagar, India, 04 March 2022. EFE/EPA/FAROOQ KHAN

A man performs an ablution prior to offering prayers at the Jamia Masjid, the grand mosque of Srinagar, India, 04 March 2022. EFE/EPA/FAROOQ KHAN

Srinagar's iconic Jamia Masjid mosque, Kashmir's largest, reopened Friday for prayers after almost eight months of closure, Indian authorities announced.

"We were informed early today by police authorities to go for the Friday prayers," Altaf Ahmad, General Secretary of the administrative committee of the mosque, told Efe.

The mosque has been subjected to a 31-week ban imposed by authorities to prevent crowds from morphing into anti-government protests.

(...)