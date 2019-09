A groom receives assistance in arranging his turban as he celebrates his wedding despite the ongoing security clampdown on Indian Kashmir in Srinagar, India, Sept. 16, 2019. EFE-EPA/SARWAR KASHANI

A bride is surrounding by younger relatives at her wedding, celebrated more modestly than planned amid the ongoing security clampdown on Indian Kashmir in Srinagar, India, Sept. 16, 2019. EFE-EPA/SARWAR KASHANI

A groom and bride celebrate their wedding despite the ongoing security clampdown on Indian Kashmir in Srinagar, India, Sept. 16, 2019. EFE-EPA/SARWAR KASHANI

Kashmir weddings not as big and fat in these troubled times

After some persuasion, Mufti Waqar, a shy groom wearing a fancy fawn-colored turban and an embroidered long coat-like garment, reluctantly joined his friends and relatives to shake a leg the night before he was to marry his bride in Indian Kashmir.

As the boys and girls in colorful attire grooved through the “mehndi raat,” or the night of henna, Waqar’s uncle stepped in to sound caution. EFE-EPA