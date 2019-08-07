The opening ceremony on Aug. 7, 2019, for the Kazakh stage of the 2019 International Army Games, which test the military skills of different countries, at the Otar military base in the Zhambyl region of southern Kazakhstan. EPA-EFE/Azamat Khozhin/Kazakh Defense Ministry

Defense Minister Nurlan Yermekbayev speaks during the opening ceremony on Aug. 7, 2019, for the Kazakh stage of the 2019 International Army Games, which test the military skills of different countries, at the Otar military base in the Zhambyl region of southern Kazakhstan. EPA-EFE/Azamat Khozhin/Kazakh Defense Ministry

The 2019 International Army Games, which test the military skills of different countries, started its Kazakh stage on Wednesday, Kazakhstan's Ministry of Defense said.

"The 2019 International Army Games celebrate their fifth anniversary this year. 5,000 soldiers from 39 countries are competing," Defense Minister Nurlan Yermekbayev said at the inauguration.

The competition, which is organized by the Russian Ministry of Defense, is being held at the Otar military base in the Zhambyl region in the south of the Central Asian country.

The 2019 International Army Games program includes 32 competitions on land, air and sea, with the participation of 220 teams from 37 countries from Europe, Asia, Latin America and Africa.

Kazakhstan is to host the "Masters of Artillery Fire" event, with teams from Belarus, Venezuela, Iran, Russia, Syria and Uzbekistan taking part.

Belarus, Iran, Kazakhstan and Russia are to compete in the Falcon Hunting contest, while Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, China and Russia will participate in the "Confident Reception" communications tournament.

The 2019 International Army Games were inaugurated on 3 August by Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoygu.

Although Russia is the main organizer, other countries such as China, Kazakhstan and Armenia are also hosting parts of the games of the event. EFE

