Japanese striker Keisuke Honda (C), arrives at the Olympic National Stadium in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Sep. 04, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAK REMISSA

Japanese striker Keisuke Honda (C-L, back, in white), meets with a Cambodian soccer team at the Olympic National Stadium in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Sep. 04, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAK REMISSA

Japanese striker Keisuke Honda (C), arrives at the Olympic National Stadium in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Sep. 04, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAK REMISSA

Japanese striker Keisuke Honda, who was recently appointed the head coach of the Cambodian national soccer team, led a training session on Tuesday at the Olympic National Stadium in Phnom Penh.

The Melbourne Victory player, who had recently announced his retirement from international soccer, looked relaxed as he interacted with the Cambodian national team players, an efe-epa journalist reported.

Football Federation of Cambodia's President General Sao Sokha had announced Honda's appointment on Aug. 12 and said he hoped that he would help build up the national team for the AFF Championship later this year, according to a statement by the Asian Football Confederation on Aug. 12.

Honda, whose goals at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa helped Japan reach the Round of 16, recently signed with reigning A-League champions Melbourne Victory for the 2018-19 season.

He plans to continue his A-league career but will also guide Cambodian coaches through weekly video calls.

Honda, the first Japanese player to score at three World Cups (2010, 2014, 2018), announced his retirement from international football after the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.