Senegal forward Keita Balde scored the winner to snatch a 1-0 victory for Inter Milan over host Empoli, in a Serie A matchday 19 contest held at the Carlo Castellani on Saturday.

Balde struck a right-footed effort from inside the area off a pass from Croatia Sime Vrsaljko, which hit the right post and went into the net in minute 72.

With the win, Inter strengthened its grip over the third place of the Serie A standings with 39 points, while Empoli fell to the 17th spot with 16 points.

Elsewhere in Serie A, Chievo Verona earned its first victory in the season, topping visiting Frosinone 1-0, thanks to the winner scored by veteran Italian playmaker Emanuele Giaccherini in the 76th minute at the Marc'Antonio Bentegodi stadium.

Chievo remained last in the table with eight points, with a two-point deficit behind 19th-placed Frosinone.