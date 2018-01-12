Great Britain's Sir Mo Farah (C) poses for photo after the sixth edition of annual Doha Marathon in Doha, Qatar, Jan. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/NOUSHAD THEKKAYIL

Athletes run during the sixth edition of annual Doha Marathon in Doha, Qatar, Jan. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/NOUSHAD THEKKAYIL

Competitors wait before the sixth edition of annual Doha Marathon in Doha, Qatar, Jan. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/NOUSHAD THEKKAYIL

Kenya's running prowess was on full display here Friday in the sixth annual Doha Marathon, where competitors from the East African country won both the men's and women's categories.

Nancy Joan Rotich, 30, set the pace among the women with a time of 2 hours, 46 minutes, 24 seconds, more than 39 minutes faster than Finland's 42-year-old Pia Sundstedt.

French runner Perrine Fages completed the podium with a time of 3:28:09.

In the men's category, Kenyans claimed the three top spots.

Chebii Collins Kiptarus, 27, won with a time of 2:16:22, followed 4:10 later by Henry Kipsang, while Dickson Terer took third place with a time of 2:24:22.

With Briton Mo Farah on the sideline due to physical issues, Kenya's Alex Kibet won the half-marathon, finishing the course in 1:01:53, just 12 seconds ahead of countryman Benard Korir.

British runner Chris Thompson claimed third-place honors.