A long shutter speed image shows runners participating in the Berlin Marathon, in Berlin, Germany, 16 September 2018. EPA/HAYOUNG JEON

Runners participate in the Berlin Marathon, in Berlin, Germany, 16 September 2018. EPA/HAYOUNG JEON

Kenyan long distance runner Eliud Kipchoge arrives for the Berlin Marathon, in Berlin, Germany, 16 September 2018. EPA/HAYOUNG JEON

Runners participate in the Berlin Marathon, in Berlin, Germany, 16 September 2018. EPA/OMER MESSINGER

Kenyan Olympic champion Eliud Kipchoge won the Berlin Marathon on Sunday and set a new world record.

The runner completed the course around the German capital with a time of 2 hours, 1 minute, 39 seconds, beating his compatriot Dennis Kimetto's 2014 marathon time of 2 hours, 2 minutes, 57 seconds.

"The winning time is official, and it is another second faster: 2:01:39 for Eliud Kipchoge! Congratulations!" tweeted the race's organizers after his provisional time was bettered by one second.

"Such a big improvement has not been seen in 50 years!"

Some 44,000 runners were signed up for Sunday's marathon race that culminates at the iconic Brandenburg Gate.