A passport of a Kenyan transgender woman Audrey Mbugua that shows her gender as male, at her office in Limuru, some 40km outside of the capital Nairobi, Kenya, 27 August 2019. EFE/EPA/DAI KUROKAWA

Kenyan transgender woman Audrey Mbugua holds a package of oestradiol benzoate, a female sex hormone estrogen, imported from Thailand at her home in Limuru, some 40km outside of the capital Nairobi, Kenya, 27 August 2019. EFE/EPA/DAI KUROKAWA

Kenyan transgender woman Audrey Mbugua injects oestradiol benzoate, a female sex hormone estrogen, imported from Thailand, on her hip at her home in Limuru, some 40km outside of the capital Nairobi, Kenya, 27 August 2019. EFE/EPA/DAI KUROKAWA

Kenyan transgender woman Audrey Mbugua prepares a coffee in the kitchen at her home in Limuru, some 40km outside of the capital Nairobi, Kenya, 27 August 2019. EFE/EPA/DAI KUROKAWA

Kenyan transgender woman Audrey Mbugua buys lunch for her colleagues on her way to the office in Limuru, some 40km outside of the capital Nairobi, Kenya, 27 August 2019. EFE/EPA/DAI KUROKAWA

Kenyan transgender woman Audrey Mbugua puts on make-up in her bedroom at her home in Limuru, some 40km outside of the capital Nairobi, Kenya, 27 August 2019. EFE/EPA/DAI KUROKAWA

Kenyan transgender woman Audrey Mbugua is reflected in a car side mirror as she drives to her office in Limuru, some 40km outside of the capital Nairobi, Kenya, 27 August 2019. EFE/EPA/DAI KUROKAWA

Kenyan transgender woman Audrey Mbugua changes in her bedroom at her home in Limuru, some 40km outside of the capital Nairobi, Kenya, 27 August 2019. EFE/EPA/DAI KUROKAWA

Audrey changed her name when she was 19 years old and with her yellow glasses and modest application of makeup she has become the face of Kenya’s transgender community.

Her strength, shaped by years of fighting to be herself, shows in her determination and her self-assured way of speaking.