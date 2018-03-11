Some of the few thousands of runners competing in the 40th edition of the Barcelona Marathon, run on the Avinguda de la Reina Maria Cristina boulevard, in Barcelona, northeastern Spain, Mar. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/QUIQUE GARCIA

Kenyan runner Ruth Chebitok crosses the finish line to win the women's competition of 40th Barcelona Marathon race, northeastern Spain, Mar, 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/QUIQUE GARCIA

A zoomed-in photograph on one of the few thousands of runners competing in the 40th edition of the Barcelona Marathon, in Barcelona, northeastern Spain, Mar. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/QUIQUE GARCIA

Kenyan athletes Anthony Maritim and Ruth Chebitok on Sunday claimed victories at the Barcelona Marathon in the northeastern Spanish region of Catalonia.

Maritim won the men's race with a time of 2.08:08 hours, a personal best, which was 38 seconds behind the event's record set by his compatriot Jackson Kotut back in 2010.

Chebitok triumphed in the women's event with a time of 2.25:49.

Ethiopian athlete Helen Bekele holds the record with her time of 2.25:04, which she set at last year's edition of the marathon.