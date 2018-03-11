Kenyan athletes Anthony Maritim and Ruth Chebitok on Sunday claimed victories at the Barcelona Marathon in the northeastern Spanish region of Catalonia.
Maritim won the men's race with a time of 2.08:08 hours, a personal best, which was 38 seconds behind the event's record set by his compatriot Jackson Kotut back in 2010.
Chebitok triumphed in the women's event with a time of 2.25:49.
Ethiopian athlete Helen Bekele holds the record with her time of 2.25:04, which she set at last year's edition of the marathon.