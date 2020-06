Kenyan athletes Beatrice Chepkoech (R) and Pauline Mutwa (L) during their training at the tea fields of Duka Moja, in Kenya on 16 June 2020. EFE/Patricia Martinez

Kenyan athlete Beatrice Chepkoech during her training at the tea fields of Duka Moja, in Kenya on 16 June 2020. EFE/Patricia Martinez

Kenyan athlete Mercy Cherono during her training at the tea fields of Duka Moja, in Kenya on 16 June 2020. EFE/Patricia Martinez

Kenyan athlete Pauline Mutwa shows her medals during her training at the tea fields of Duka Moja, in Kenya on 16 June 2020. EFE/Patricia Martinez

Kenyan athletes Beatrice Chepkoech (R) and Pauline Mutwa (L) during their training at the tea fields of Duka Moja, in Kenya on 16 June 2020. EFE/Patricia Martinez

Kenyan athletes were unable to fulfill their goals and dreams this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but that has not deterred them for setting sights on the Tokyo Olympic podium.

In the small town of Duka Moja, southwestern Kenya, the running track straddles tea fields where once a week workers trim green leaves and toss them into baskets that they carry on their back. EFE-EPA

ime/ch/ah