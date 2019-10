Eliud Kipchoge, Kenyan marathon world record holder, warms up during the INEOS 1:59 Challenge in Vienna, Austria, 12 October 2019. EFE/EPA/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

Eliud Kipchoge (in white), Kenyan marathon world record holder, in action next to his pacemakers during the INEOS 1:59 Challenge in Vienna, Austria, 12 October 2019. EFE/EPA/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

Eliud Kipchoge (C, in white), Kenyan marathon world record holder, in action next to his pacemakers during the INEOS 1:59 Challenge in Vienna, Austria, 12 October 2019. EFE/EPA/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

Eliud Kipchoge, Kenyan marathon world record holder, celebrates with the flag of Kenya in front of the finish line after the INEOS 1:59 Challenge in Vienna, Austria, 12 October 2019. EFE/EPA/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

Eliud Kipchoge on Saturday became the first athlete to complete a marathon in under two hours.

The Kenyan beat his own world record to a set a new time of 1 hour 59 minutes and 40.2 seconds in Vienna, completing the 42.2-kilometer (26-mile) course with an average speed of 17 seconds per 100 meters, 2 minutes and 50 seconds per kilometer.