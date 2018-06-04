Germany's Angelique Kerber on Monday defeated France's Caroline Garcia 6-2, 6-3 in the French Open last 16, ending the hopes for a local champion.
Kerber, a former world No. 1, needed one hour and seven minutes to defeat the only remaining French singles' player at the tournament, held on clay court.
The two-time Grand Slam champion did not face a single break point in the first set, while she seized on two break points.
Trailing 5-1 in the second set, Garcia saved four match points, only to lose the encounter a few games later.
Garcia committed a total of 37 unforced errors, nearly triple of the 13 winners she hit.
Kerber is set to take on Simona Halep of Romania, who thrashed Elise Mertens of Belgium 6-2, 6-1.