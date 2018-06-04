Caroline Garcia of France plays Angelique Kerber of Germany during their women's round of 16 match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, June 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BLUMBERG

Germany's Angelique Kerber on Monday defeated France's Caroline Garcia 6-2, 6-3 in the French Open last 16, ending the hopes for a local champion.

Kerber, a former world No. 1, needed one hour and seven minutes to defeat the only remaining French singles' player at the tournament, held on clay court.

The two-time Grand Slam champion did not face a single break point in the first set, while she seized on two break points.

Trailing 5-1 in the second set, Garcia saved four match points, only to lose the encounter a few games later.

Garcia committed a total of 37 unforced errors, nearly triple of the 13 winners she hit.

Kerber is set to take on Simona Halep of Romania, who thrashed Elise Mertens of Belgium 6-2, 6-1.