Naomi Osaka of Japan reacts during her singles round robin match against Angelique Kerber of Germany at the BNP Paribas WTA Finals 2018 held at the Indoor Stadium in Singapore, Oct. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/WALLACE WOON

Naomi Osaka of Japan in action during her singles round robin match against Angelique Kerber of Germany at the BNP Paribas WTA Finals 2018 held at the Indoor Stadium in Singapore, Oct. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/WALLACE WOON

Angelique Kerber of Germany in action during her singles round robin match against Naomi Osaka of Japan at the BNP Paribas WTA Finals 2018 held at the Indoor Stadium in Singapore, Oct. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/WALLACE WOON

Top seed Angelique Kerber of Germany on Wednesday had to dig deep to defeat Japan's Naomi Osaka 6-4, 5-7, 6-4, earning her first 2018 season-ending, eight-player WTA Finals win.

Both players, having lost their openers, were in desperate need for a victory to keep their hopes in the tournament alive.

To start it was the experienced Kerber who took the initiative: "I think that I started really well, and the second set was a really close set. I had my chances, but she played unbelievable in the important moments, and I think it was just one or two points that decided the match," the WTA website cited Kerber as saying.

As she did in her three-set defeat to Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands, the reigning Wimbledon champion Kerber took the first set and she seemed on her way to seal the win at 5-4 on serve.

However, then the WTA Finals debutant Osaka - the reigning US Open champion - had her say as Osaka won three games in a row, to push the match into a decider, seeking her first win after losing her opener to Sloane Stephens of the United States.

The Japanese player, however, conceded her serve in the seventh game of the third set and was unable to recover despite creating break points.

After two hours and 29 minutes, Kerber earned her fourth consecutive win over Osaka and the second this year in their fifth career clash.

Earlier this year, Kerber prevailed over Osaka in the 2018 Wimbledon third round and went on to clinch her third Grand Slam title.

Following the win, Kerber is to qualify for the semifinal should Stephens top Bertens in the other Red Group clash in straight sets. If Bertens wins, it will be the Dutch player who advances to the last four, while Kerber and Stephens will compete for the second ticket.