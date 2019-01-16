Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil reacts after losing her women's second round match against Angelique Kerber of Germany at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 16, 2019. EPA-EFE/LUKAS COCH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Germany's Angelique Kerber on Wednesday defeated Brazilian qualifier Beatriz Haddad Maia 6-2, 6-3 in the second round of the Australian Open.

Despite a skewed scoreline, second-seed Kerber had to dig in and play some long rallies to overcome Haddad Maia, who at one point saved six breakpoints and enforced 10 deuces.

"It was a really tough match, she played really well. (...) We are here at the first Grand Slam of the year and I really tried to play my best tennis," Kerber said in an on-court interview after the match.

The German, who lost to Romania's Simona Halep in last year's semifinals, completed 100 grand slam wins by eliminating Brazil's only woman contender in the tournament.

Kerber, who is yet to drop a set in the tournament, is set to play Australian wildcard entrant Kimberly Birrell, who defeated 29th seed Croatian Donna Vekic earlier in the day.