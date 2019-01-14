Polona Hercog of Slovenia in action against Angelique Kerber of Germany during their women's singles round one match of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 14, 2019. EPA-EFE/DAVID CROSLING AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Former champion Angelique Kerber defeated Polona Hercog 6-2, 6-2 in a triumphant return to Melbourne's Rod Laver Arena on Monday, after her defeat in the Australian Open semifinal in 2018.

The German, seeded No. 2, had dominated the game, losing just four games in the opening round, and routed the Slovenian, who had beaten her twice before.

She didn't lose a single serve in the match that lasted one hour and 12 minutes, and saved all four breakpoint opportunities as she scored her fifth win over Hercog in seven meetings in the last decade.

Kerber hit only eight winners in the match, but her deft counter-punching led to a multitude of rallies.

The German also collected 15 unforced errors against 41 by her opponent.

"It's a really special court, a really special place for me," Kerber said after the match.

"It's where it all started for me, it's where I won my first Grand Slam... Every time I walk on this court I have such great memories," she added.

Kerber will now play against Brazilian qualifier Beatriz Haddad Maia, who defeated American Bernarda Pera, 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 in a match that lasted nearly two-and-a-half hours.