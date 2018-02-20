Sofya Zhuk of Russia in action against Carla Suarez Navarro of Spain during their first round match of the WTA Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships at the Dubai Tennis Stadium, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAHMOUD KHALED

Carla Suarez Navarro of Spain in action against Sofya Zhuk of Russia during their first round match of the WTA Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships at the Dubai Tennis Stadium, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAHMOUD KHALED

Barbora Strycova of Czech Republic in action against Angelique Kerber of Germany during their first round match of the WTA Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships at the Dubai Tennis Stadium, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAHMOUD KHALED

Angelique Kerber of Germany in action against Barbora Strycova of Czech Republic during their first round match of the WTA Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships at the Dubai Tennis Stadium, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAHMOUD KHALED

German world No. 9 Angelique Kerber beat the Czech Republic's Barbora Strycova 6-2, 6-1 on Tuesday to advance to the second round of the Dubai Open in the United Arab Emirates.

The German star's next opponent will be Italy's Sara Errani, who defeated Ukraine's Lesia Tsurenko 6-4, 6-3.

In other action, Spain's Carla Suarez Navarro advanced to the second round with an easy 6-2, 6-2 win over Russia's Sofya Zhuk.

Suarez Navarro will play the Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova, the world No. 5 and third seed, next.

France's Caroline Garcia defeated the Czech Republic's Lucie Safarova 6-3, 7-5 and will face Russia's Ekaterina Makarova in the second round.